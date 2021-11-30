easyJet’s (EZJ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on easyJet in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 787 ($10.28) target price on easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on easyJet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 780.43 ($10.20).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 491.10 ($6.42) on Tuesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 626.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,502.99. The stock has a market cap of £3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.65.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

