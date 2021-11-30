Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $167.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $113.79 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

