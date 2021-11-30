Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 179.5% from the October 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

NYSE ETB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. 1,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,848. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

