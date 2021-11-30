EchoLink (EKO) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $277,656.83 and approximately $32,515.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EchoLink Coin Profile

EKO is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

