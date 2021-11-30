ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $276.44

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 276.44 ($3.61) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.96). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 155 ($2.03), with a volume of 1,149,796 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 276.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 322.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

