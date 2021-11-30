Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Lifted by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after buying an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 23.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after buying an additional 617,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after acquiring an additional 292,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,208 shares of company stock worth $48,361,710. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $226.30 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

