EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Sells C$558,000.00 in Stock

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total value of C$558,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,424 shares in the company, valued at C$638,485.92.

ECO stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 317,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,710. EcoSynthetix Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.67. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 17.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of C$360.15 million and a PE ratio of -94.46.

Get EcoSynthetix alerts:

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.