Edgeless (EDG) Trading Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for about $0.0580 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $12,675.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

