Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 6th

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Edgewell Personal Care has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EPC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

