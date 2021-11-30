eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the October 31st total of 443,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in eGain by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 426,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,864. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.57 million, a PE ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

