Eii Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Eii Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.7% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KW stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.