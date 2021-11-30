El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned 0.09% of El Pollo Loco worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after acquiring an additional 72,264 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 50,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 244,309.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 471,517 shares during the period. Finally, MIG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,736. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $467.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.44.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

