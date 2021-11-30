Ellevest Inc. Has $736,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,146,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,605,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $127.68. 20,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,927,989. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $131.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

