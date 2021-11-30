Ellevest Inc. Purchases 3,839 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $4,386,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $110,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $1,268,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $295,000.

SCHP stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.54. 19,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,573. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15.

