Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 502 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,442,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 67,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 129,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average is $64.71. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. As a group, analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

