Ellsworth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,062,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after acquiring an additional 204,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

RIDE stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.41. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

