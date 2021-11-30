Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 114,780 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,571,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 7.1% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of VDC stock opened at $187.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.66 and a 200-day moving average of $185.16. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $191.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.