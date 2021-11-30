Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 22.6% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 84,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 35,807 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $120.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $120.23 and a one year high of $220.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.