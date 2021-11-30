Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $46.59

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and traded as low as $46.21. Emera shares last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 824 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMRAF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

