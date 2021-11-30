Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.