Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Amundi acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,375,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,989,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after acquiring an additional 881,698 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,533,000 after acquiring an additional 866,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

