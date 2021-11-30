Eminer (EM) Trading Down 11.7% This Week

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Eminer has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and $942,640.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Eminer coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00044950 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00238250 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00088840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011783 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

