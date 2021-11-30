Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.20 by UBS Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.75) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.10 ($10.34).

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

