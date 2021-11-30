Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sherif Foda Sells 20,000 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $449,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sherif Foda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ERII shares. TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,486,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.3% in the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,677,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after purchasing an additional 68,913 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 25.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,372,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 275,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

