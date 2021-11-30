Enigma Market Cap Hits $1.37 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0986 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $283,245.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enigma has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.50 or 0.00315993 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00014072 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010392 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005091 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

