EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,173 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

