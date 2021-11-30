EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $645.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $634.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $633.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $314.08 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,536 shares of company stock worth $14,307,697 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 16.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

