Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other Equitable news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,844 shares of company stock worth $1,131,318 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 9,941.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,104,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,138 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,399,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,271 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,553 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,223 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQH opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45. Equitable has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.