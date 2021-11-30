Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
In other Equitable news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,844 shares of company stock worth $1,131,318 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of EQH opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45. Equitable has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $36.09.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
