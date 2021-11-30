Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 252,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $1,063,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1,115.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.64%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

