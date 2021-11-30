Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Analysts

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at $57,616,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 326.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 212.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 280.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 137,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 14.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Evolus has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

