Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, a growth of 253.8% from the October 31st total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Evolution Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolution Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of CAHPF opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. Evolution Mining has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

