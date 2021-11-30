Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $195.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.28 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

