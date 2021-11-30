Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 5,859 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSX opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

In related news, Director David S. Wichmann acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,244 shares of company stock worth $26,774,035. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

