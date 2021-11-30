Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

GOOG opened at $2,922.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,864.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,721.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.