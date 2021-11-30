Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 17,635.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

