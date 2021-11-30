Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.54 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.