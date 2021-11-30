Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $175.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Extra Space Storage traded as high as $204.98 and last traded at $203.85, with a volume of 16299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.79.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.33.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

