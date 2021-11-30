Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 120.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,841 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $260.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

