Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,809,263 shares of company stock valued at $628,876,536 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,954,208. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

