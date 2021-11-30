Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Trimmed by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,399,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $334.40. The stock had a trading volume of 127,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,954,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.27. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $930.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total value of $29,060,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,809,263 shares of company stock valued at $628,876,536 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.