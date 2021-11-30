Farmers Trust Co. Buys 229 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,894. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.00 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.52.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

