Farmers Trust Co. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE APD traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $290.33. 8,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,452. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.23. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

