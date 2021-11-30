Farmers Trust Co. Has $5.37 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities comprises approximately 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.14. 1,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

