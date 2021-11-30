Farmers Trust Co. Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,711 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. 291,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,952,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

