Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

FENC stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a current ratio of 12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of -0.06.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $57,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 618,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

