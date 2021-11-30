Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Saturday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Fidus Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 81.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.0%.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $447.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.84. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $18.87.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FDUS. Raymond James upped their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Hovde Group raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fidus Investment by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidus Investment by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidus Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

