Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $19,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 63,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 103,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 83,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

WMS opened at $127.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.95. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $134.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $2,525,403.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 732,421 shares of company stock valued at $92,758,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

