Fifth Third Bancorp Has $12.25 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Moody’s by 88.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Moody’s by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $397.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $379.26 and a 200 day moving average of $370.03.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $709,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

