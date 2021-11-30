Fifth Third Bancorp Has $13.08 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Shares of BK stock opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $60.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

