Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $170.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

